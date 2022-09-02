Beulah Man Accused Of Sexual Battery Of Juvenile Girl

A Beulah man is accused of the sexual battery of a juvenile girl.

Jesse William Craig, 40, was booked into the Escambia County Jail on charges of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim age 12 to 16, child abuse with great bodily harm, and sexual battery on a victim age 12-18.

In late August, the juvenile female victim told investigators that Craig had been sexually assaulting her since May 13. She later disclosed the abuse to a family member, according to an arrest report.

She told investigators that Craig began to touch her after smoking marijuana on the porch and giving her “gunshots”, which she described as him blowing marijuana smoke in her mouth. She said the sexual abuse escalated in mid-June.

The victim provided a consistent and detailed disclosure of sexual abuse with no obvious motivation to falsify her allegations, the report continues.

Craig remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $300,000.