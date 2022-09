25 Local Troopers Deploy To Assist With Hurricane Ian Recovery

Twenty-five state troopers from the local district has been deployed to the path of destruction left behind by Hurricane Ian.

The troopers are part of the Florida Highway Patrol Troop A, which serves counties including Escambia and Santa Rosa.

They hope to provide relief and assistance with chainsaw, rescue and recovery teams.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.