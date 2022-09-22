Limited Services Today At Molino Tax Collector Office; No Concealed Licenses

The Escambia County Tax Collector Office in Molino is offering limited services on Tuesday due to staffing issues

Tax Collector Scott Lunsford and concealed weapons license services will not be available in the Molino office on Tuesday.

He said service times may be delayed on other services, but they will be working as fast as possible with a limited staff.

NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.