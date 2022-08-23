Woman Indicted For Murder After Her Escambia Jail Cellmate Overdosed On Fentanyl

A woman has now been indicted for the fentanyl overdose death of her cellmate at the Escambia County Jail.

An Escambia County grand jury indicted 40-year old Pamela Faye Schwarz, 40, on charged of first degree murder by unlawful distribution of drugs, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons, Schwarz was remanded into custody from drug court and taken to the Escambia County Jail last May and placed into a cell with a 52-year old female later identified as Shirley Barney. There was no one else in the cell.

Prosecutors contend that the Defendant smuggled fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl (synthetic fentanyl) into the jail and gave it to her cellmate who later died from an overdose of the drugs.

Instead of calling for help, Sheriff Chip Simmons said Schwarz helped her cellmate into bed before flushing the rest of the drugs down the toilet.

Several hours later, the victim was found unresponsive. Her death was caused by a fentanyl overdose, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Schwarz remains in the Escambia County Jail without bond.