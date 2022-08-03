Woman, 72, Convicted Of Shooting Neighbor Six Times

August 3, 2022

A 72-year old Escambia County woman has been convicted of attempted second degree murder.

Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum shot her neighbor six times at Myrtle Grove Villas on Lillian Highway. He survived critical injuries.

Three days before the shooting, Buschbaum made a false complaint of burglary against the victim, resulting in a warrant for his arrest. On the night of the shooting, she called law enforcement to come serve the warrant. Before law enforcement arrived, Buschbaum lured the victim closer to the back door of her apartment under the pretense of giving him a gift, then shot him six times and claimed he was trying to break into her apartment.

“Buschbaum had developed romantic feelings for him and he believes wanted a relationship with him, but he had zero interest,” according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. She allegedly tried to kiss him, but he was forced to physically stop her.

Buschbaum will be sentenced in late November. She faces up to life in prison and must serve a mandatory minimum of 25 years.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 