Wahoos Split Doubleheader With Montgomery

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos split their doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday night, falling 13-1 in game one but rebounding to win 2-0 in game two.

The Blue Wahoos have now split all six of their doubleheaders this season.

After a pregame rain delay of more than two hours, game one saw the Biscuits jump on Cody Mincey (L, 5-5) for five early runs as RBI doubles from Kameron Misner, Brett Wisely and Blake Hunt in the first three innings put Montgomery ahead 5-0.

José Devers hit an RBI double against Biscuits starter Sean Hunley (W, 5-1) in the third, but that would be the only offense for the Blue Wahoos in the game. Montgomery exploded for an eight-run sixth inning against Tyler Mitzel, capped with a Wisely two-run homer, to cruise to a 13-1 victory.

In game two, Pensacola’s pitching tightened up and allowed only three singles in a combined shutout effort. Andrew McInvale, making his first start in the Marlins organization, got things going with 4.0 clean innings before handing things off to Jefry Yan (W, 2-4).

Biscuits starter Mason Montgomery (L, 0-1) pitched well, but allowed a two-out RBI double to Demetrius Sims in the fifth to break a scoreless tie. A solo home run from Norel González in the sixth gave Sean Reynolds (S, 3) more than enough insurance to lock down the save in the seventh and final inning.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Friday.