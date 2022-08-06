Wahoos’ 16 Hits Not Enough In 11-9 Loss To Biscuits

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos pounded out a season-high 16 hits, including a pair of homers, but were unable to outslug the Montgomery Biscuits in an 11-9 loss on Friday night.

Pitching prospect Eury Pérez (L, 3-3) had a difficult night for Pensacola, allowing six runs in 1.1 innings while walking a season-high four batters as he took the loss.

In the first inning, Troy Johnston hit a solo homer and Cobie Fletcher-Vance hit an RBI single to put the Blue Wahoos up 2-0. Brett Wisely countered with a leadoff homer for the Biscuits, trimming the lead to 2-1.

After Trevor Brigden (W, 3-5) worked a scoreless second, the Biscuits exploded for five runs to bounce Pérez from the game. An RBI single from Tyler Frank was followed by a sacrifice fly from Osleivis Basabe to put Montgomery ahead 3-2, and Kameron Misner dealt the big blow with a three-run homer.

In his Double-A debut, Blue Wahoos reliever Chandler Jozwiak surrendered a bases-loaded walk and a three-run double to Diego Infante to extend the Montgomery lead to 10-2 in the third.

Pensacola chipped away at the deficit, as José Devers hit a three-run blast for his first Double-A homer in the fourth, but couldn’t get much going in the middle innings against long reliever Sean Hunley. In the ninth, the Blue Wahoos scored three runs and brought the tying run to the plate before Justin Sterner (S, 4) struck out Will Banfield for the final out.

J.D. Orr had his first three-hit game of the year with a 3-for-4 night, and Davis Bradshaw was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for his first Double-A hits.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series in Montgomery on Saturday.

by Erick Bremmer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos