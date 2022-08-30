Two Charged With Stealing John Deere Tractor From Molino; One Allegedly Also Took His Jailed Dad’s Truck

Two people are accused of stealing a John Deere tractor from Molino, and one of the suspects is also charged with stealing a Ford truck along and over $1,300 worth of property from his jailed father.

Cody Edward Comalander, age 22 of Century, and 41-year old Levy Bryan Dixon of Cantonment were each charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, unarmed burglary of a dwelling, grand theft and felony criminal mischief.

Sunday, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies located a stolen John Deere 3032E compact tractor and an 18-foot trailer on Frank Ard Road. The ignition on the tractor was missing and the ignition wires were exposed. The property owner said a man known to him only as “Cody” that lived in Century brought the tractor and trailer to the property.

The Sheriff’s Office located the owner of the equipment on Straughn Road in Molino. He had last seen the tractor and trailer about three weeks ago stored under a carport and was unaware that they were missing until he was contacted by deputies.

Comalander and Dixon were located in bed inside an RV at the Frank Ard Road property. Comalander was booked into the Escambia County Jail on Sunday.

According to an ECSO report, Dixon passed out Sunday afternoon while sitting on a bench outside the booking area at the jail. He was given five doses of Narcan and transported to a local hospital for evaluation. Dixon was booked into the jail Monday night.

A witness told deputies that Comalander and Dixon had been using the tractor to help neighbors and fix the road. The tractor and trailer were returned to the owner, who reported they had about $1,400 in damage.

Comalander also had an outstanding warrant for grand theft of motor vehicle, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft and petit theft.

In May, he allegedly stole his father’s 1993 Ford truck , $1,360 worth of the father’s property, and $60 from his father’s girlfriend while they were both jailed. The theft was not reported until August 19 after the duo had been released from jail.

Comalander (pictured left) remained in the Escambia County Jail Tuesday morning with bond set at $26,000, while Dixon (pictured right) was jailed on a $20,000 bond.