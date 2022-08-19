Tate, Northview Kickoff Classics Are On The Road Tonight

August 19, 2022

The Tate Aggies and Northview Chiefs have kickoff classics on the road tonight.

Tate High School

The Tate Aggies’ kickoff classic will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Catholic High School. Varsity will play the first half, followed by junior varsity in the third quarter and the freshman team in the fourth quarter. Tickets are $7 in the GoFan app or cash will be accepted at the gate. Parking will be $2. Credit cars will be accepted for concessions. (The Tate Showband does not attend away kickoff classics.)

Northview High School

The Northview Chiefs’ kickoff classic begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Baker High School. The Northview varsity, NHS junior varsity and the Ernest Ward Eagles will all play.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 