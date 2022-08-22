Sunday Rainfall Totals Exceeded 4 Inches In Some Parts Of North Escambia

Up to 4.5 inches of rain fell Sunday in part of North Escambia, according to radar estimates. Most of the rain fell over several hours Sunday night.

Heavy rain fell Sunday in a line from Perdido and Nokomis through Atmore, Flomaton and Century. Radar estimates showed 3-4 inches also fell around part of the Quintette and Cottage Hill areas.

The areas in blue on the image above received in excess of 4 inches, while the magenta areas indicate over three inches of rain.

More rain is expected each day this week. For the complete forecast, click or tap here.