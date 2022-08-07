So What’s A Sparkleberry, Besides FPL’s New Molino Solar Farm?

So what’s a sparkleberry?

Escambia County recently approved a 75 megawatt Florida Power & Light solar farm named the Sparkleberry Solar Energy Center at the end of Pilgrim Trail in Molino.

But many NorthEscambia.com readers asked us what exactly is a sparkleberry. So we took our question to Lydia Purvis, horticulture specialist for Escambia County Extension.

Here’s what she had to say:

Sparkleberry is a Florida native tree. It is known for being a relative of the blueberry, huckleberry and cranberry. It has delicate flowers with a glossy foliage and shiny berries. Sparkleberry is considered to be wildlife friendly and drought tolerant. Growing from hardiness zones 6-9b, Sparkleberry trees can be seen all over the state of Florida.

Sparkleberry is a perennial shrub or small tree. It has fragrant white flowers that hang down like bells in the spring, then as the summer months approach you see green foliage and bluish black berries in the fall. Spring flowers are a good source of food for pollinators. The berries feed birds and other small wildlife.

Sparkleberry (Vaccinium arboretum) berries are also edible to humans. They are not considered as flavorful as their relatives mentioned above. Larger sparkleberries have been incorporated into jams, jellies, and pies historically. Most homeowners leave the berries for the wildlife presently.

Since this shrub is a native to Florida, it has adapted to our hot and humid climate. It can grow in full sun or partial shade. Sparkleberry trees prefer the soil to be sand and dry. Once established, it requires little irrigation.

Sparkleberry is considered a low maintenance tree. The species causes few to no allergens and only requires occasional light pruning.