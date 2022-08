Sheriff Chip Simmons Addresses Molino Neighborhood Watch Group

Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons spoke to the Molino Mid-County Neighborhood Watch about fighting crime in their neighborhood Monday evening.

The Molino Mid-County Neighborhood Watch group is scheduled to meet again on September 26 at the Molino Community Center on Highway 95A.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.