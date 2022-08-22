Several Polling Locations Have Changes In Escambia County. Here’s The List.

Several polling locations polling locations in Escambia County for the 2022 Primary Election have changed since the 2020 elections.

Those changes are as follows (click to enlarge):

All voters impacted by a precinct or polling location change were sent a new voter information card after completion of the redistricting process that followed the 2020 Census. In addition, all voters who did not request a vote-by-mail ballot were mailed a sample ballot with polling place information, which included a QR code that links to a map.

Election Day is Tuesday, August 23 and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.