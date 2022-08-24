Salzman Easily Defeats Hill In House District 1 Republican Race

Incumbent Michelle Salzman easily defeated challenger Mike Hill in the Florida House District 1 Republican primary on Tuesday. She will now face Democrat Franscine Mathis in the November general election.

Salzman received 65% of the vote to Hill’s 35%, or a margin of about 6,200 votes.

“It was a great victory for Northwest Florida,” Salzman told NorthEscambia.com from her victory party Tuesday night. “All across the board, the right people won. We are going to pick up the pieces and head toward November and continue the momentum.”

Salzman defeated Hill in the 2020 GOP primary by about 1,000 votes — five percentage points. In her campaign, Salzman highlighted the fact that Hill failed to get any bill that he sponsored passed or any appropriation approved during his previous time in the Florida Legislature.