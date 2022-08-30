‘Safety Concerns’ Move Tate Vs. PHS Football Game To Saturday Morning At Tate

Friday night’s schedule Tate Aggies at Pensacola High School football game has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday at Tate High School.

According to an email from Escambia School Superintendent Tim Smith, the game was moved to Tate High School due to safety concerns shared by local law enforcement.

Escambia County Public Schools spokesperson Cody Strother said there were some “neighborhood issues” that spilled over into the stands last week at the PHS at Washington game. “We are just trying to be proactive and do what’s best.”

“There were several incidents and fights following the PHS and Washington game last week,” Pensacola Police Department spokesman Officer Greg Gordon told us. “We support (the school district’s) safety concerns, and this will let things cool off.”

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Commander Andrew Hobbs said there will be extra deputies at Saturday morning’s game.

“Now that it has been moved into the county, we will have a presence there and ensure everyone’s safety,” he said.

Pictured: Game action at last Friday night’s Tate at Pine Forest game. NorthEscambia.com photo by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.