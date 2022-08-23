Rebuild Of Olive At Davis Traffic Light Was Successful, Officials Say

August 23, 2022

Escambia County says the traffic light at Olive Road and Davis Highway was successfully rebuilt on Sunday.

Prior to the work, the light would often go into flash mode during and after inclement weather.

The county said work started at 7 a.m. Sunday, and the light was operating successfully by 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement, the contractor, Escambia County and the Florida Department of Transportation were on-site during the process.

There were “minimal delays” following service dismissals at the nearby Olive Baptist Church, according to the county.

“Having been a longtime resident of this area, I understand the frustration that comes when motorists experience delays at this light,” said District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender, whose district encompasses the intersection. “Ensuring this light was in working condition was a top priority of mine. We expect this complete rebuild to prevent the signal from going into flash mode, even during moderate rainfalls. I’m thankful to our staff, the contractor crews and our partners at FDOT for working so quickly to make sure the light was in working condition.”

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 