Rebuild Of Olive At Davis Traffic Light Was Successful, Officials Say

Escambia County says the traffic light at Olive Road and Davis Highway was successfully rebuilt on Sunday.

Prior to the work, the light would often go into flash mode during and after inclement weather.

The county said work started at 7 a.m. Sunday, and the light was operating successfully by 3:30 p.m. Law enforcement, the contractor, Escambia County and the Florida Department of Transportation were on-site during the process.

There were “minimal delays” following service dismissals at the nearby Olive Baptist Church, according to the county.

“Having been a longtime resident of this area, I understand the frustration that comes when motorists experience delays at this light,” said District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender, whose district encompasses the intersection. “Ensuring this light was in working condition was a top priority of mine. We expect this complete rebuild to prevent the signal from going into flash mode, even during moderate rainfalls. I’m thankful to our staff, the contractor crews and our partners at FDOT for working so quickly to make sure the light was in working condition.”