Primary Election Recap: Here’s Who Won The Primary Election, Local Results

Florida Governor

Democrat Charlie Crist defeated challenger Nikki Fried to face Republican incumbent Ron DeSantis in November.

U.S. House 1st Congressional District

Republic incumbent Matt Gaetz defeated challengers Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk. He will face Democrat Rebekah Jones in November. Jones defeated Peggy Schiller in the primary Tuesday.

State Senate District 1

Republican incumbent Doug Broxson received 76% of the vote Tuesday to win the primary over John Mills. He will face Democrat Charlie Nichols in November.

Florida House District 1

Incumbent Michelle Salzman won the Republican primary with 65% of the vote over Mike Hill with 35% of the ballots cast. Salzman will face Democratic Franscine Mathis in the general election in November.

Florida House District 2

Republican incumbent Alex Andrade beat Greg Litton Jordan Karr. Andrade will be up against Democrat Carollyn Rabeca Taylor on November 8.

Escambia County Judge Group 1

Scott Richie was elected as Escambia County judge Tuesday with 64.5% of the vote to 35.5% for Paul Hamlin.

Escambia County Commission District 2

Mike Kohler, a retired Navy captain, defeated Kevin Brown and Chance Walsh for the Escambia County Commission District 2 seat. Incumbent Doug Underhill did not seek reelection.

Escambia County Commission District 4

Incumbent Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender garnered 78.6% of the vote, beating Stan McDaniels. He will face Democrat Myra Van Hoose in the general election.

Escambia County School Board District 2

Paul Fetsko, with 45.6% of the vote, and Ray Guillory, with 35.4%, will be in a November runoff. A third candidate, Kells Hetherington, received 18% of Tuesday’s vote.

Escambia County School Board District 3

Incumbent Laura Edler was defeated by former Pensacola High School principal David Williams.

Pensacola Mayor

D.C. Reeves was elected as Pensacola’s next mayor with 51.44% of the vote, defeating Jewel Cannada-Wynn (19.67%), Steve Sharp (16.06%) and Sherri Myers (12.83%).

Pensacola City Council District 2

Charles Bare (41.19%) and Char Powell (26.05%) will be in a runoff in November.

Pensacola City Council District 6

Allison Patton (42.70%) and Ann Hill (35.27% will be in a runoff in November.