Pine Forest Defeats Tate 34-0 (With Photo Gallery)

The Pine Forest Eagles defeated the Tate Aggies 34-0 Thursday night at PFHS.

The Eagles soared to a 13-0 lead at the half on their way to the win.

It was the first game of the season for both teams, and the first game for the Eagles since they fell just short of a state championship last year.

Thursday night was also the debut for Rhett Summerford as the new coach for Tate, which went 1-9 last year.

Summerford has high hopes for the Aggies as they move on to face Pensacola High on September 2 in an away game. On September 9, the Aggies will have their first home game of the season as they host the Northview Chiefs, who are coached by Rhett Summerford’s brother Wes Summerford.

Pine Forest will travel to Navarre on September 2.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.