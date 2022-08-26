Pine Forest Defeats Tate 34-0 (With Photo Gallery)

August 26, 2022

The Pine Forest Eagles defeated the Tate Aggies 34-0 Thursday night at PFHS.

The Eagles soared to a  13-0 lead at the half on their way to the win.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

It was the first game of the season for both teams, and the first game for the Eagles since they fell just short of a state championship last year.

Thursday night was also the debut for Rhett Summerford as the new coach for Tate, which went 1-9 last year.

Summerford has high hopes for the Aggies as they move on to face Pensacola High on September 2 in an away game. On September 9, the Aggies will have their first home game of the season as they host the Northview Chiefs, who are coached by Rhett Summerford’s brother Wes Summerford.

Pine Forest will travel to Navarre on September 2.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Jennifer Repine, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 