Over 13,000 Early Votes Were Cast In Escambia County

Early voting concluded Saturday with more than 13,000 ballots cast in Escambia County in 10 days.

There were 13,292 votes cast during the early voting period in Escambia County, and there were 17,353 mail in ballots returned by Saturday night.

With 30,648 total ballots cast, turnout for the 2022 Primary Election is at 13.87% so far in Escambia County.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.