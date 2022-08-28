Open House Tuesday At High Schools In Escambia County; Middle and Elementary Coming Soon

August 28, 2022

Open house events are this week for high schools in Escambia County and are coming up next month for middle and elementary schools.

All high school open houses in Escambia County will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 30.

Elementary school open houses will be September 13 and 15. The schedule is below.

Middle school open houses will be September 8 at 6 p.m.

Pictured top: Visitors to the open house Tuesday at Northview High School will get a look at the school’s new flooring. Pictured below: The elementary school open house time and date schedule. NorthEscambia.com graphic, click to enlarge.

