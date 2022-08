One Person Shot And Killed At Apartment Complex

One person was shot and killed Thursday evening at an Escambia County apartment complex.

The man was shot about 6:20 p.m. at the Oakwood Terrace Apartments on Truman Avenue.

The shooting is being investigated by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office as a homicide.

At last report, there were no suspects in custody. Further details were not released.

