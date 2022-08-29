Motorcyclist Killed Near Pensacola Fairgrounds

An Escambia County motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday morning near the fairgrounds.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a SUV driven by a 27-year old Pensacola woman was stopped on Godwin Lane at Mobile Highway as a motorcycle was approaching. The 27-year old woman failed to yield the right of way as she pulled away from a stop sign, causing the motorcycle to crash into her SUV.

The 46-year old motorcyclist from Pensacola was pronounced deceased following the crash.

The FHP investigation is continuing.