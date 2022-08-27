Motorcyclist Dies After Fleeing From Police, Crashing Into Apartment Building

A motorcyclist died after fleeing from Pensacola Police and crashing into an apartment building on Friday.

A Pensacola Police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a motorcycle in the area of East Cervantes Street and Knowles Avenue. Police said the 57-year old motorcyclist attempted to flee and missed a curve at Cervantes and Chipley Avenue. The motorcycle left the roadway and collided with the apartment building, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the scene. His name has not been released.