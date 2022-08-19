More Charges For Man Accused Of Scamming Homeowners For Fences That Were Never Built

A man accused of scamming three people out of money for fences that were never built is facing more charges after a story we published earlier this month.

Cody William Brown, 33, is facing new charges of felony fraud, grand theft, three worthless check courts and an organized scheme to defraud. He was released from jail on an $8,000 bond.

In an August 1 article, we reported that Brown was charged at that time with three counts of an organized scheme to defraud, three counts of grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.

A victim on Millstream Drive that saw that article called the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office to report he had contacted Kodiak Fence Company to replace a privacy fence. He stated he provided Brown with his credit card number in June for the $2,325 repair with the understanding that work was to be completed within three days. With no work on communication from Brown, the victim canceled the credit card transaction.

Brown told the victim that he had been sick, but would complete the work, according to an arrest report. On June 24, the victim wrote a $2,025 check that was soon cashed, the report continues.

On July 18, the victim asked for a refund because work had not been completed.

When deputies arrived at the victim’s home, he showed them a previous NorthEscambia.com article about Brown, telling deputies that the mugshot in the article was the man he had met with on two occasions after the fence.

Brown is also facing a new accusation involving a company on Ely Road.

The company had been selling materials to him for other jobs for about three years, and they also hired him for $5,000 to repair their fence, the Sheriff’s Office said. Brown also wrote three bad checks to the company for material that totaled $8,277 according to records.

The victim stated he contacted Brown and only received text messages from Brown claiming that he was in the ICU following an accident. The victim stated the last time he tried to contact Brown, the number had been disconnected.