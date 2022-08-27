Monteverde Dominates In 6-1 Blue Wahoos Win

Patrick Monteverde earned his first Double-A win as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 6-1 in front of a raucous crowd on Friday night.

Monteverde (W, 1-0) allowed only one run on two hits over 6.0 innings, helping the Blue Wahoos even up their series agianst the Biscuits two games apiece.

Evan Edwards gave Montgomery an early 1-0 lead with a solo homer in the third inning, but Norel González evened the score 1-1 with a solo homer of his own in the fourth.

In the fifth, Nasim Nuñez gave Pensacola their first lead of the game against starter Evan McKendry (L, 0-5) with an RBI single to score Demetrius Sims. One batter later, Paul McIntosh blasted a two-run homer against the batter’s eye in center field to extend the Pensacola lead to 4-1.

The Blue Wahoos added some insurance in the eighth, as González hit his second homer of the game and Marcus Chiu extended the lead to 6-1 with an RBI double. Dylan Bice (S, 3) got the final four outs to earn the save.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biscuits on Saturday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos