Molino Woman Charged With Burglary, Battery

A Cantonment woman allegedly forced her way into a local home after knocking on the door.

Christine Elizabeth Haynes, 42, is facing charges of first degree felony burglary with a battery and misdemeanor battery causing bodily harm.

Haynes allegedly knocked on a door, punched an adult female resident in the eye, and forced her way into the home. Haynes’ biological child resides in the home, but she does not have custody, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said Haynes attempted to open the child’s room door, but it was locked. The adult female retrieved a firearm, and Haynes left the residence.

The adult female suffered bruising and swelling on her right eye and also had scratches on her neck, chest and arms, deputies said.

Haynes was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $27,500 bond