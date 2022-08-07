Mattie Lee Deen

Mattie Lee Deen resident of Walnut Hill, Florida passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022. She was born on September 15, 1928 to the late William Marvin Bynum and Mary Estella Flint Bynum and raised in Seminary, Mississippi until moving to Pensacola, Florida in 1958.

Over the course of 64 years living in Pensacola, she attended Parkview Baptist Church, Lakeview Baptist Church and West Pensacola Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Emmitt Deen; son, John Richard Deen; and grandson, Justice McLin.

Mattie is survived by daughter, Peggy Deen Wing; sons, Danny (Barbara) Deen and William (Pamela) Deen; and grandchildren, Celina Jarman, William Deen, Jr., Jedediah Deen McLin, John Philip Deen, Nathan Deen, and Patrick Deen; and five great grandchildren. A special thank you to Vitas Healthcare for all their support and care.

Memorials may be made to Pearl Harbor Survivors Association in Mattie’s name.