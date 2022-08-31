Man Arrested In Flomaton On Multiple Florida Warrants

A man wanted on multiple charges in Florida was arrested by Flomaton Police Tuesday afternoon.

Nikki Lee Odom, 31, was taken into custody without incident. Authorities said he is wanted on multiple warrants from Escambia County in Florida, including theft.

Odom was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center where he was held without bond awaiting extradition to Florida.

Additional details have not been released.