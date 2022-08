Make It Three Times In Five Days: Blue Wahoos Rained Out Again

For the third time in five days, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and Mississippi Braves were postponed due to rain and wet grounds at Trustmark Park on Saturday night. Originally scheduled as a doubleheader to make up Friday’s rainout, one of Saturday’s games will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Sunday while the other will be canceled.