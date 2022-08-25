Local Moonshiner’s New TV Show ‘Alabama Shine’ Premieres Tonight

A couple of years ago, a Flomaton man competed on national TV with his old McDavid moonshine recipe, and now he’s back on television co-starring in his own show.

Johnny Griffis competed on Moonshiners: Master Distiller on the Discovery Channel in 2020. In the end, his “old school corn liquor moonshine” took second place.

“Since the show aired I have had much success,” Griffis told NorthEscambia.com Wednesday.

His new television series “Alabama Shine” premieres at 7 p.m. exclusively on The Country Network (TCN). It will showcase Griffis in Flomaton and Jimbo Bray in Carbon Hill, Alabama. Bray won the very first episode of Master Distiller on Discovery.

“I had an old timer from McDavid that had many years experience in moonshine teach me how to do it,” Griffis said said. “He gave me his old school family recipe.”

“The show is about moonshine and music,” he said. We will have a special musical guests each week.”

On the premiere episode, guests are country rocker Jelly Roll, singer and songwriter Steve Oliver, and Nikki Nelson from the group Highway 101.

Jelly Roll has been at No. 1 n the Billboard Emerging Artists chart for the past two weeks and recently performed his song “Son of a Sinner” on Jimmie Kimmel Live.

Watch “Alabama Shine” live at 7 p.m. Thursday or on demand later at tcntoday.com.