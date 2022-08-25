Library Youth Program Fed Over 3,700 During Summer Meal Program

The numbers are in from the summer “Meals for Youth” program at the West Florida Public Libraries.

From May 25 until August 9, the libraries distributed 3,719 meals at seven locations.

The number of meals distributed at each location was as follows:

Molino: 521

Century: 226

Tryon: 1,142

Genealogy: 209

Pensacola: 821

Southwest: 422

Westside: 378

The “Meals for Youths” program from Feeding the Gulf Coast provided the free lunch for Escambia County residents ages 18 and younger. Disabled individuals 19 years of age and older who participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the school year were also eligible to receive meals.