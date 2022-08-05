Judge Recommends $5,000 Fine, Reprimand And Public Censure In Underhill Ethics Case

August 5, 2022

An administrative law judge has recommended that the Florida Ethics Commission issue an order imposing a public censure, reprimand and a $5,000 fine against Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill.

The Ethics Commission found probable cause to believe that Underhill misused his position by publicly sharing or publishing confidential transcripts, including minutes from Escambia County Commission shade meetings. Probable cause also was found to believe the information he disclosed was only available to him as a public officer and gained by reason of his official position.

Judge G. W. Chisenhall said in a recommendation issued Thursday that the transcript release was “the most serious charge” against Underhill and was “reckless and ill-advised”, but the evidence did not establish that his action was corrupt under Florida law. The judge stated his actions did justify a public censure and reprimand.

Chisenhall imposed the $5,000 fine due to Underhill’s nonpayment of legal services to Clark Partington could have represented a conflict of interest. He paid nothing toward the debt in 2018 and 2019 before ultimately making payment after the nonpayment became the subject of an ethics complaint.

Other allegations were dismissed by the Ethics Commission with a finding of no probable cause Those dismissed allegations include that Underhill published his GoFundMe legal defense fund to social media, solicited free legal services from a lobbyist/vendor, accepted free legal services from a lobbyist or vendor, had a conflicting employment or contracted relationship with the Pensacola Sports Association, Inc., and an allegation that Mr. Underhill solicited, and then accepted, reimbursement for travel and expenses from an organization that accepting funding from the county.

The judges order will not become final until it is approved by the Florida Ethics Commission.

Click or tap here to read the entire recommendation.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 