Judge Recommends $5,000 Fine, Reprimand And Public Censure In Underhill Ethics Case

An administrative law judge has recommended that the Florida Ethics Commission issue an order imposing a public censure, reprimand and a $5,000 fine against Escambia County Commissioner Doug Underhill.

The Ethics Commission found probable cause to believe that Underhill misused his position by publicly sharing or publishing confidential transcripts, including minutes from Escambia County Commission shade meetings. Probable cause also was found to believe the information he disclosed was only available to him as a public officer and gained by reason of his official position.

Judge G. W. Chisenhall said in a recommendation issued Thursday that the transcript release was “the most serious charge” against Underhill and was “reckless and ill-advised”, but the evidence did not establish that his action was corrupt under Florida law. The judge stated his actions did justify a public censure and reprimand.

Chisenhall imposed the $5,000 fine due to Underhill’s nonpayment of legal services to Clark Partington could have represented a conflict of interest. He paid nothing toward the debt in 2018 and 2019 before ultimately making payment after the nonpayment became the subject of an ethics complaint.

Other allegations were dismissed by the Ethics Commission with a finding of no probable cause Those dismissed allegations include that Underhill published his GoFundMe legal defense fund to social media, solicited free legal services from a lobbyist/vendor, accepted free legal services from a lobbyist or vendor, had a conflicting employment or contracted relationship with the Pensacola Sports Association, Inc., and an allegation that Mr. Underhill solicited, and then accepted, reimbursement for travel and expenses from an organization that accepting funding from the county.

The judges order will not become final until it is approved by the Florida Ethics Commission.

Click or tap here to read the entire recommendation.