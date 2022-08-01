IP Employees Scholarship Foundation Awards Four College Scholarships

The International Paper Pensacola Employees Scholarship Foundation has awarded four college scholarships.

The scholarships of $1,000 each were presented to:

Tyler Daw, University of West Florida

Emma Goldberg, University of West Florida

Chase Horton, Florida State University

Rachel Thomas, University of Central Florida

“We are proud to be able to award scholarships to these deserving young students. We wish them the very best in their educational journey,” said Laura Osborne, president of the I.P. Employees Scholarship Foundation.

Awarded annually to high school seniors, the scholarships were established more than 40 years ago. To be eligible, students must be a child of an active or retired employee of International Paper Pensacola Mill, be accepted by an institution of higher learning and submit an application with a qualifying ACT score.

Pictured: Scholarship winners (above) Tyler Daw, Emma Goldberg, (below) Chase Horton and Rachel Thomas. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.