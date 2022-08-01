IP Employees Scholarship Foundation Awards Four College Scholarships

August 1, 2022

The International Paper Pensacola Employees Scholarship Foundation has awarded four college scholarships.

The scholarships of $1,000 each were presented to:

  • Tyler Daw, University of West Florida
  • Emma Goldberg, University of West Florida
  • Chase Horton, Florida State University
  • Rachel Thomas, University of Central Florida

“We are proud to be able to award scholarships to these deserving young students. We wish them the very best in their educational journey,” said Laura Osborne, president of the I.P. Employees Scholarship Foundation.

Awarded annually to high school seniors, the scholarships were established more than 40 years ago. To be eligible, students must be a child of an active or retired employee of International Paper Pensacola Mill, be accepted by an institution of higher learning and submit an application with a qualifying ACT score.

Pictured: Scholarship winners (above) Tyler Daw, Emma Goldberg, (below) Chase Horton and Rachel Thomas. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT FEATURE, Features 

 