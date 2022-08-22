Infants Sabrina Grace Rhamstine And Dagan Alexander Rhamstine

August 22, 2022

Infants Sabrina Grace Rhamstine and Dagan Alexander Rhamstine passed away peacefully in the arms of their parents on August 20, 2022. Sabrina and Dagan were born on August 20, 2022 to Alexander and Stephanie Roach Rhamstine in Pensacola, FL. They are loved deeply by their family and friends. They are preceded in death by their great grandparents, William Coon and Mary Coon.

Sabrina and Dagan are survived by their father and mother, Alexander and Stephanie Rhamstine; their grandparents, Valeria Slevin (David Bowling), Timothy (Carrie) Rhamstine and Raymond “Eddie” and Kathryn Roach; their great grandparents, Barbara Rhamstine, Thomas (Maria) Rhamstine and Athalia Cherry, and their uncles, Avery Rhamstine and Pierce Rhamstine.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Oak Grove, FL with Bro. Joel White officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 