Hotter, Lower Chance Of Rain Today

Today is looking to a bit drier in the North Escambia area. There will be scattered showers, but the best chance of rain will be toward the coast. The lower chance of rain means higher temperatures for this last day of August. With temperatures in the 90s, the heat index could climb to around 105 degrees for the feels-like temperature.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. North wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 87. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 86. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Labor Day: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.