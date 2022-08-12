Habitual Traffic Offender Arrested In Bratt After Trying To Outsmart Deputy

A habitual traffic offender was arrested this week in Bratt after allegedly trying to outsmart an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Joshua Thomas Lange Johnson, 36, was charged with multiple criminal traffic offenses, including felony driving with a suspended license habitual offender and operating a motorcycle without a license. He was released on a $9,500 bond, according to jail records.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a motorcycle estimated to be traveling above the posted speed limit on North Highway 99 near Bratt. As the deputy attempted to catch up to the motorcycle, the driver pulled into the driveway of a home on North Highway 99 near Amerson Drive. The deputy returned to find Johnson and his passenger standing in front of the home.

According to an arrest report, Johnson had no business at the home and had pulled into the driveway in an attempt to avoid the deputy and a traffic stop.

According to records, Johnson’s driving privileges have been suspended indefinitely in Florida, and he is classified as a habitual traffic offender. He also had an outstanding warrant for other traffic offenses.

The passenger on the motorcycle was not charged with any crime.