González Grand Slam Leads Blue Wahoos To Doubleheader Split

After a rain-filled weekend, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos wrapped up their series against the Mississippi Braves with a doubleheader split on Sunday afternoon. Game one saw the Blue Wahoos prevail 7-3 in eight innings, while the Braves held on for a 4-3 win in game two.

In game one, A.J. Ladwig (W, 7-3) squared off against Mississippi starter Roddery Muñoz. Neither team scored until Thomas Jones blasted a solo homer in the sixth to give the Blue Wahoos a 1-0 lead. Ladwig was one out away from a seven-inning complete game shutout before Riley Delgado hit an RBI single in the seventh to force an extra eighth inning.

Jones delivered again with a go-ahead RBI double against Justin Maese (L, 1-6). Nasim Nuñez added some insurance with an RBI infield single to stretch the lead to 3-1 before Norel González capped a six-run frame with a mammoth grand slam to right-center field. Justin Evans allowed a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning, but struck out Jordan Cowan to end the game.

In game two, Jefry Yan (L, 1-4) struggled as the first of four Pensacola pitchers in a bullpen game. Drew Lugbauer hit a long two-run homer in the first, and Jalen Miller followed with a two-run single in the second to put Mississippi ahead 4-0.

The Blue Wahoos managed just one run in six innings against Mississippi starter Nolan Kingham (W, 1-0), but put up a fight against Justin Yeager (S, 4) in the seventh and final inning. Marcus Chiu hit a two-run homer, his first at the Double-A level, to draw the score to 4-3 before Kingham secured the final out.

After an off day on Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a six-game home series against the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

Written by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos