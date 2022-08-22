Florida Gas Prices Decline For 10th Straight Week, AAA Says

August 22, 2022

Florida gas prices fell an average 11 cents per gallon last week. The state average has now declined for 10 consecutive weeks, dropping a total of $1.36 per gallon since mid-June.

Sunday’s state average price for gasoline was $3.54 per gallon. That’s the lowest daily average price since March 1.

The average in Escambia County was $3.46. Sunday night, a North Escambia low of  $3.26 on Highway 29 in Cantonment, while a low price of $3.21 a gallon could be found in Pensacola.

“Gas prices are still falling, but not quite as fast as they did in recent weeks,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “The state average was previously declining at a rate of 15-17 cents per week. Last week, however, the state average dropped 11 cents. This could be a sign that pump prices could soon begin to level out. Oil prices are currently trading at levels we saw in February, before Russia invaded Ukraine. During that time, the state average was in the $3.40s, which could be where pump prices eventually plateau.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 