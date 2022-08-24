Flood Watch In Effect Through Thursday Night

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday night for the entire area.

Additional rounds of locally heavy rain are expected across the region through Thursday. A very moist airmass is in place and with slow storm motions expected and storms likely training over the same area another 3 to 5 inches of rain will be possible. With the already saturated soils this could quickly lead to runoff and flash flooding of low lying and poorly draining areas.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

This Afternoon: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 81. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Low around 71. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, then showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. High near 82. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 70%.