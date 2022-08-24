Fire Sparked By Clothes Dryer Damages Cantonment Townhome

August 24, 2022

An early morning fire damaged a townhome in Cantonment.

The fire was reported at 3:44 a.m. at the Pine Forest Oaks Townhomes in the 3300 block of Pine Forest Road. Firefighters arrived to find light smoke coming from the roof of one of the quadplexes and entered to find a fire in the laundry room of one unit.

The fire caused extensive damage in the laundry room and adjacent hallway. The fire caused a water pipe to burst, causing additional damage to an adjacent townhome. The occupants of both townhomes were displaced by the damage and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Escambia County Fire Rescue said the fire was caused by the clothes dryer.

There were no injuries reported.

The Ensley, Cantonment, Bellview, Osceola and Brent Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue responded, along with Escambia County EMS.

