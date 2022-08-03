FDLE Investigating Death Of Inmate From Escambia County At Blackwater Correctional

The death of an inmate from Escambia County is under investigation at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton.

Andrew Alexander Thompson, 35, died on July 27, according to the Florida Department of Corrections. A cause of the death has not been released due to an ongoing investigation by FDLE and the Office of Inspector General.

Thompson was sentenced in March to 45 years in prison on 12 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual activity involving animals.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. During the execution of a search warrant at Thompson’s home, law enforcement found multiple hard drives, a phone, and a computer that contained child pornography. It was later determined that the he possessed over 2,000 images and videos of child pornography.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Thompson recorded himself participating in sexual activity with a dog in the home.

After the trial, prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer stated, “Based off of everything discovered during this investigation, this defendant posed a serious danger to the community. This sentence was needed to protect and prevent the continued victimization of children.”

Blackwater is a private prison under contract with the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS), according to Deputy Communications Director Molly Best with FDC

“We can confirm that an inmate died at Blackwater River Correctional Facility on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 and the incident is under investigation by Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) with assistance from the Office of Inspector General,” Debbie Hall with DMS stated in an email to NorthEscambia.com.