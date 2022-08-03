FDLE Investigating Death Of Inmate From Escambia County At Blackwater Correctional

August 3, 2022

The death of an inmate from Escambia County is under investigation at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility in Milton.

Andrew Alexander Thompson, 35, died on July 27, according to the  Florida Department of Corrections. A cause of the death has not been released due to an ongoing investigation by FDLE and the Office of Inspector General.

Thompson was sentenced in March to 45 years in prison on 12 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of sexual activity involving animals.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. During the execution of a search warrant at Thompson’s home, law enforcement found multiple hard drives, a phone, and a computer that contained child pornography. It was later determined that the he possessed over 2,000 images and videos of child pornography.

During the course of the investigation, it was found that Thompson recorded himself participating in sexual activity with a dog in the home.

After the trial, prosecuting attorney Carrie Gilmer stated, “Based off of everything discovered during this investigation, this defendant posed a serious danger to the community. This sentence was needed to protect and prevent the continued victimization of children.”

Blackwater is a private prison under contract with the Florida Department of Management Services (DMS), according to Deputy Communications Director Molly Best with FDC

“We can confirm that an inmate died at Blackwater River Correctional Facility on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 and the incident is under investigation by Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) with assistance from the Office of Inspector General,” Debbie Hall with DMS stated in an email to NorthEscambia.com.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 