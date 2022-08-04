Explosion Rocks Atmore Recycling Facility

August 4, 2022

An explosion rocked a recycling yard in Atmore Thursday morning.

An employee of Atmore Recycling on West Nashville Avenue was using a cutting torch to cut a large fuel tank that had been scrapped. Officials said the cutting torch ignited some residual vapors inside the tank, causing the explosion.

The employee was taken to Atmore Community Hospital for evaluation and soon released.

There was minor damage to the drop ceiling reported at a nearby office building on Tennant Drive, adjacent to the recycling Center.

People in the surrounding area reported feeling the explosion.

Pictured top: A large fuel tank that had been scrapped exploded while it was being cut Thursday morning at a recycling company in Atmore. Pictured below: A drop ceiling at a nearby business was damaged. Photo (top) courtesy Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance and photos (below) reader submitted for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 