Explosion Rocks Atmore Recycling Facility

An explosion rocked a recycling yard in Atmore Thursday morning.

An employee of Atmore Recycling on West Nashville Avenue was using a cutting torch to cut a large fuel tank that had been scrapped. Officials said the cutting torch ignited some residual vapors inside the tank, causing the explosion.

The employee was taken to Atmore Community Hospital for evaluation and soon released.

There was minor damage to the drop ceiling reported at a nearby office building on Tennant Drive, adjacent to the recycling Center.

People in the surrounding area reported feeling the explosion.

Pictured top: A large fuel tank that had been scrapped exploded while it was being cut Thursday morning at a recycling company in Atmore. Pictured below: A drop ceiling at a nearby business was damaged. Photo (top) courtesy Andrew Garner/Atmore Advance and photos (below) reader submitted for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.