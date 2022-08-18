Escambia Names Williams Emergency Coordinator

Escambia County has named Scottlin Williams as emergency coordinator. She succeeds Travis Tompkins who became emergency manager.

Williams previously worked as a broadcast meteorologist at a Jackson, Mississippi, television station.

“I am honored and grateful to begin my career with Escambia County,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with the Emergency Management team and others in the public safety sector while using my meteorological expertise to provide critical information to help our citizens be prepared for any hazard that could affect our community.”

“We’re very happy to have someone with Scottlin’s background on our team,” Tompkins added. “Having a meteorologist on staff brings our organization to a whole new level. I am confident we will see great things from her.”

Williams holds a bachelor of science degree in geosciences with a concentration in broadcast meteorology and an emphasis in communication from Mississippi State University.