Escambia Names Williams Emergency Coordinator

August 18, 2022

Escambia County has named Scottlin Williams as emergency coordinator. She succeeds Travis Tompkins who became emergency manager.

Williams previously worked as a broadcast meteorologist at a Jackson, Mississippi, television station.

“I am honored and grateful to begin my career with Escambia County,” Williams said. “I look forward to working with the Emergency Management team and others in the public safety sector while using my meteorological expertise to provide critical information to help our citizens be prepared for any hazard that could affect our community.”

“We’re very happy to have someone with Scottlin’s background on our team,” Tompkins added. “Having a meteorologist on staff brings our organization to a whole new level. I am confident we will see great things from her.”

Williams holds a bachelor of science degree in geosciences with a concentration in broadcast meteorology and an emphasis in communication from Mississippi State University.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 