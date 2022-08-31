Escambia Man Gets Life In Prison For 2020 Shooting Death

August 31, 2022

An Escambia County man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder.

Charlie Richardson, Jr.was sentenced to life by Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey following his conviction for second degree murder with a firearm. He has no possibility of parole.

Richardson shot and killed 32-year old Kewhan Thompson on Concordia Boulevard on December 16, 2020.

Following the shooting, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was drug related and involved synthetic spice, noting that two separate search warrants dealing with spice had been served at the house.

Richardson had seven prior felony convictions, including two for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 