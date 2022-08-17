Escambia County’s Next Step Toward Broadband Internet Network Coming Soon

Escambia County will soon take their next big step toward a fiber network to provide true high speed broadband internet north of 10 Mile Road.

A request for proposals (“RFP”) is on the streets now seeking companies to bring broadband internet to residents, and their responses are due by September 6.

During a town hall meeting this week, District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said he should have news soon on a recommend award for partners to take broadband to homes in the district. He expects the entire commission will be considering the proposals at their last meeting in late September or early October.

The commission previously divided the county broadband project into two areas — north and south of 10 Mile Road — and committed $10 million to the northern portion from a $22 million American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation. Escambia County will contribute $10 million, plus expected grant funds of several million dollars more, for the fiber backbone network across the area north of 10 Mile Road. The $12 million remaining will go toward the area south of 10 Mile in the future.

The county won’t provide internet all the way to the home. Instead, they issued that RFP from companies to be the internet service provider to the end user.

“High speed internet access is one of the issues that I’ve had comments and complaints about since taking office,” Barry told a group in Walnut Hill. He said that until now, he’s been able to offer few solutions for his constituents because the existing franchises are granted by the state, leaving the county with no jurisdiction. He added that Frontier Communications filed bankruptcy years ago; they are the DSL service provider as the local phone company in the Molino, Walnut Hill and Bratt areas.

Barry said high speed internet has become a necessity for school, working from home and telemedicine.

“If you don’t have decent internet at your house, you can’t do real education. You can’t do television,” he said. “High speed internet is becoming something that is an absolute need to be a productive member of society.”