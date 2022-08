Escambia County IT Director Bart Siders Resigns

Escambia County’s information technology director has resigned.

Bart Siders submitted his letter of resignation, according to a social media post from Commissioner Doug Underhill.

The reason for his resignation and the effective date were not available Friday evening.

Siders joined Escambia County in October 2019. Before the county, he worked asĀ Gulf Power IT technology leader with NextEra Energy.