Escambia County 4-H Shines At 4-H University

submitted by Brian Estevez, UF/IFAS Escambia County 4-H Agent

Head, Heart, Hands and Health.

hese are the four “H’s” that comprise 4-H. This summer there were many 4-H activities promoting and utilizing all of the four “H’s” together and individually.

One of these activities was 4-H University, which is a four-day convention for senior 4-H members (ages 14-18) hosted on the campus of the University of Florida. Over 250 youth attended this event and had the opportunity to utilize the different facilities such as dorms, Gator Dining and the Reitz Union. This year Escambia County had 10 youth attend: Alan Bray-Crews, Ava Chauvette, Aubree Dillon, Kailee Dunlap, Payton Fuqua, Madelyn Goss, Raimi Joseph, Gracie Meredith, Tucker Padgett, and Cat Proud.

Escambia County 4-H members kicked off 4-H University with state competitive events, along with a spirit rally and guest speaker. Tuesday was a day of scholarship interviews, community service, and workshops. That evening, 4-H members attended the annual Share-the-Fun talent show, where Madelyn Goss represented 4-H District 1 and played the piano.

Wednesday was a day full of workshops. That evening, 4-H members, participants and guests attended the formal 4-H University banquet where scholarships were awarded to seniors, 4-H trips were distributed, and the 2022-2023 Florida 4-H State Council Officers were inducted. Escambia County 4-H’s Alan Bray-Crews, Kailee Dunlap, Madelyn Goss, and Cat Proud all earned a trip to attend National 4-H Congress in Atlanta later this year. Cat Proud also won the Greenawalt scholarship worth $400. Jessica Conti, an Escambia County 4-H alum, received the Barber scholarship worth $1,000.

Thursday morning was the competitive events award ceremony and Escambia County 4-H members received awards for their state competitions. Results of the different state contests were:

Cat Proud, team member on first place avian bowl team

Syrah Chauvette, first place, graphic design, junior, other category

Laney Clarke, first place, graphic design, senior, flyer category

Zaiyn Chauvette, first place, photography, junior, still life category

Brayden Clarke, first place, photography, senior, still life category, Best of Show

Madelyn Goss, red ribbon, public speaking

Alan Bray-Crews, red ribbon, nature and the outdoors demonstration

Cat Proud, red ribbon, second place, communication and media arts demonstration

Gracie Meredith, white ribbon, second place, food prep demonstration

Escambia County 4-H is proud of the accomplishments of these 4-H members as they represented Escambia County at Florida 4-H University.