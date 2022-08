ECSO Searching For Two Missing, Endangered Children

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing and endangered children last seen with their mother.

The ECOS said 10-year old Jordan Gunmar and 6-year old Jayce Franklin Mathis were last seen July 26 with 30-year old Brittany Breanne Franklin. There was no known clothing description available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.