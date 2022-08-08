ECSO Personnel To Read Their Favorite Books At The Library Tuesday, National Book Lover’s Day

August 8, 2022

Tuesday is National Book Lover’s Day, and the West Florida Public Libraries are celebrating with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO representatives will be reading their favorite books to the public at libraries across Escambia County.

Here is schedule:

  • Century Library — 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Molino Library — 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Pensacola Library — 10:30 a.m.
  • Southwest Library — 10:30 a.m and 2 p.m.
  • Tryon Library — 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
  • Westside Library — 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

At the Tryon and Westside libraries, the 10:30 a.m. reading will replace the regular storytime event.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 