ECSO Offering ‘Safety In The Place Of Worship’ Training Thursday In Bratt

The First Baptist Church of Bratt will host a “Safety in the Place of Worship” training from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

The training is designed to help houses of worship consider the security needs of their facilities and operations. The training is designed for anyone responsible for the safety of their place of worship and will help attendees to understand the challenges and needs of worship security. The goal is to make the process of creating a secure environment easier, less expensive and more effective.

The free training event will take place at the First Baptist Church of Bratt at 4570 West Highway 4 in Bratt on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The church asks that anyone planning to attend message them on their Facebook page.